Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.64

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 20467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,108,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF)

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

