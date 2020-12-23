Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives $59.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTS. BidaskClub downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $40.39 on Friday. Fortis has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fortis by 54.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,864,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,994 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 42.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,622,000 after buying an additional 1,405,540 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,709,000 after buying an additional 876,814 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 30.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,858,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,368,000 after buying an additional 669,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 166.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,337,000 after buying an additional 565,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

