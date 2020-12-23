Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 40.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 94.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FELE opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

