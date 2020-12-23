Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.31.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

FSP opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 98.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.