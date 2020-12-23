Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Frequency Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.65. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 19,700 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $726,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,708,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,610 shares of company stock worth $4,565,016. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.