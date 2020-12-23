Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) (LON:FIPP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $65.51

Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) (LON:FIPP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and traded as low as $62.41. Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) shares last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 135,962 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £34.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.33.

In related news, insider Andrew Richmond sold 150,000 shares of Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £99,000 ($129,344.13). Also, insider Michael Bourne sold 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total value of £99,160 ($129,553.17).

About Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L)

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the commercialization and exploitation of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment advisory and marketing services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

