fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Roth Capital

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FUBO. Berenberg Bank started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.17.

FUBO opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.68.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

