fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $36.50 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.48, but opened at $55.31. fuboTV shares last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 177,519 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on fuboTV from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Get fuboTV alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.