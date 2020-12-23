Function X Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118,099.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0565 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $118,099.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,556.37 or 0.99841902 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017354 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000596 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00054046 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,635,675 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

