FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) Issued By Cormark

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) stock opened at C$13.06 on Monday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.60 and a 12-month high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$325.75 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

