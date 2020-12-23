FY2020 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By Piper Sandler

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

