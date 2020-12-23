FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Westamerica Bancorporation Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

