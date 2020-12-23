FY2020 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Increased by Piper Sandler

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE BANC opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $736.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.11, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Banc of California by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 4,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.