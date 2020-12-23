FY2020 EPS Estimates for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CALA. BidaskClub upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.78. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

