FY2020 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Cut by Analyst

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.00. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. Centene has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Centene by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $95,159,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 171.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,339,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,974 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 88.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centene by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,627 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.