FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Decreased by Analyst

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.79). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of OCUL opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.27. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

