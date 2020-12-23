FY2020 EPS Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.18) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

RLMD has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

RLMD stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,428,000.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $90,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,450.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

