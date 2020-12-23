FY2020 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.54. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CSFB began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.63.

SBNY opened at $132.16 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 166.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 640,382 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $24,544,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,411 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

