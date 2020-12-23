FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a report released on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OSBC stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $288.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 144,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 153,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

