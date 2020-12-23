FY2021 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for BancFirst in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.94.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BANF. BidaskClub downgraded BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BancFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.40. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,100. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 250.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 197.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 280.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

