FY2021 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Community Bank System stock opened at $61.26 on Monday. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 38.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 64.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 269,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 105,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 471.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 114,234 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $253,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $66,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,753 shares of company stock worth $2,225,931 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

