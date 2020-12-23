FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) Cut by Analyst

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.45 million during the quarter.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinox Gold from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 124.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

