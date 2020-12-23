FY2021 EPS Estimates for South State Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South State in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.19. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.78 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

SSB has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

South State stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in South State by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in South State by 548.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $167,166.00. Insiders sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

