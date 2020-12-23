FY2022 Earnings Estimate for County Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for County Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $22.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.02 million, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $297,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,142 shares of company stock worth $1,007,720 over the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

