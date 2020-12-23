FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.33.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relmada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,732 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $90,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,450.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.