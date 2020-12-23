GAMB (GMB) Market Cap Reaches $487,347.44

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. GAMB has a market cap of $487,347.44 and $7,941.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00046949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00325671 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00030679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB's official website is gamb.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

