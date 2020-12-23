Game.com (GTC) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Game.com has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $199,077.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HADAX, BitForex and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00050035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00330487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official website for Game.com is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, HADAX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

