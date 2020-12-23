Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gartner (NYSE:IT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $183.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.43.

NYSE:IT opened at $156.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $89,976.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Gartner by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

