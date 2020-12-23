GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Up 5.5%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.05. 541,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 720,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $150.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.16 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

