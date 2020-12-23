GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE:GDI opened at C$42.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$41.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$24.19 and a 52 week high of C$47.50. The firm has a market cap of C$954.24 million and a P/E ratio of 31.16.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

