General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.56

General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.56 and traded as high as $10.70. General Electric Company (GEC.L) shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 38,334 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of £929.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.56.

General Electric Company (GEC.L) Company Profile (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company (GEC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company (GEC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.