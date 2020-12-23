Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.28. 215,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 309,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Genetron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

