GeoDB (GEO) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $118,853.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GeoDB has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00050233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00322045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001947 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.