Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE GTY traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. 3,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $32.94.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,500,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,241,000 after buying an additional 70,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 60.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 160,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

