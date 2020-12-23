Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Getty Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Getty Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Getty Realty has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

