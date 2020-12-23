Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 123,700 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

