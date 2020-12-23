GoByte (GBX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,406.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $204,817.56 and approximately $6,406.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000052 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001591 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 8,995,023 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.