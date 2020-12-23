Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 5.3% Higher

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.41. 1,076,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,821,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Santander cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,616,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 839,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 316,193 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 440,493 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.