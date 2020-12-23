Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.70 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,976,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,235 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 25,771 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at about $108,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.