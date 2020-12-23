Golden VY Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Trading Down 0.4%

Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. 3,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 1,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Golden VY Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden VY Bancshares Inc provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers a range of personal and business banking services, including checking and money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; home loans; and commercial loans.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden VY Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden VY Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.