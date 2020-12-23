Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Buys 2,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,715.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00.

On Monday, December 7th, David Golub acquired 1,961 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $27,610.88.

On Friday, December 4th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, David Golub acquired 1,755 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $24,745.50.

On Friday, November 27th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $27,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $28,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $258,600.00.

On Monday, October 26th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, David Golub bought 4,100 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $55,227.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.51 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,944,000 after acquiring an additional 500,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 470,908 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 629,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

