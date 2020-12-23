Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Graco (NYSE:GGG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GGG. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.76.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $256,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $312,312.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,635 shares in the company, valued at $17,610,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,136 shares of company stock worth $16,539,010. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 52,224 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

