Grafenia Plc (GRA.L) (LON:GRA) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Shares of Grafenia Plc (GRA.L) (LON:GRA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.50. Grafenia Plc (GRA.L) shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 4,471 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.97.

Grafenia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses brands, software, and technology for the graphic arts industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's brands and solutions include Brambl, a Web design tool that helps graphic designers to build Websites; BrandDemand, which provides online print management services and allows brand owners to set up an online ordering system for their network; Marqetspace, an online service that serves trade buyers of printing services; Flyerzone that offers online print services; Nettl, a suite of training, marketing, and software solutions, which helps a graphics business to deliver Web projects; printing.com that supplies SMEs with graphic design and printing services through its partner network; Image Group, which provides merchandising, retail graphics, site branding, signage, promotional advertising, and exhibition solutions; w3p, a Web-to-print software as a service (SaaS) solution for designers and printers; w3shop, a SaaS cloud-based platform; and TemplateCloud, a SaaS based crowd-sourced templated graphic design to other online printers through an application programming interface.

