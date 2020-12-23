Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.64 Per Share

Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.83. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GRI opened at GBX 285.53 ($3.73) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. Grainger plc has a 52-week low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 285.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 294.77.

Get Grainger plc (GRI.L) alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRI shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 324.17 ($4.24).

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms purchased 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £299.16 ($390.85).

Grainger plc (GRI.L) Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger plc (GRI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger plc (GRI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.