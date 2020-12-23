Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Granite Construction worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 68.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 182,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

GVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

