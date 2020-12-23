Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Granite Construction worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

GVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

