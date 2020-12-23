Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GSBC. TheStreet upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

GSBC stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $247,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

