Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 1,221.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USLM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

USLM opened at $114.76 on Wednesday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $196,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $241,338.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $593,672 over the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.