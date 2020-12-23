Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,445 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.91.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 2.58. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

