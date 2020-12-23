Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $50,000 Stock Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 177.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Scholar Rock by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

SRRK opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.68. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $53.72.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

